The aftermath of shelling in Eastern Ukraine

World
February 01, 15:53 UTC+3
Armed clashes intensified in Donbass region close to the line separating the areas controlled by the Kiev government and the self-proclaimed republics of eastern Ukraine
A truck that came under fire during a shelling attack of Donetsk’s Kievsky district
A truck that came under fire during a shelling attack of Donetsk’s Kievsky district
A truck that came under fire during a shelling attack of Donetsk’s Kievsky district
Evacuation of people from Donetsk’s Kievsky district after a shelling attack.
Evacuation of people from Donetsk’s Kievsky district after a shelling attack.
Evacuation of people from Donetsk’s Kievsky district after a shelling attack.
A truck that came under fire during a shelling attack of Donetsk’s Kievsky district
Evacuation of people from Donetsk’s Kievsky district after a shelling attack.
In the past two days, armed clashes intensified in Donbass region close to the line separating the areas controlled by the Kiev government and the self-proclaimed republics of eastern Ukraine. Following the shelling attack, an evacuation of people from Donetsk’s northern district started. The UN Security Council expressed its deep concern over the situation in Ukraine and called on the warring parties to immediately cease fire.

Topics
Ukraine crisis
