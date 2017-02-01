Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in Donbass

Russia’s long jumper Kucherenko slapped with 2-year ban over doping abuseSport February 01, 15:01
Russian cities start issuing fan-IDs for 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport February 01, 15:01
Kremlin rejects reports on detained FSB officers’ complicity in hacker attacks on USRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 14:58
Russia enacts law allowing every citizen to get a plot of Far Eastern land for freeBusiness & Economy February 01, 14:46
Russian cross-country skiers Legkov, Belov appeal provisional suspensions with CASSport February 01, 14:40
Kremlin says escalating Donbass conflict requires restart of Russia-US dialogueRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 14:15
Abe says he wants to sign Russia-Japan peace treaty with PutinWorld February 01, 14:12
Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 14:09
Kremlin says Ukrainian military’s offensive in Donbass disrupts Minsk agreementsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 13:43
ABU DHABI, February 1. /TASS/. The West recognizes that Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko is behind the current developments in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following the 4th session of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum, underway in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
"Everybody knows who is leading the situation in Ukraine into a dead end," Lavrov said. "The latest provocations by the regime in Kiev, which happened in Donbass these days, are a fresh confirmation of this."
"Even the deeply biased German press has recognized that the man behind all this is Poroshenko, for whom it is very important to aggravate the situation to make everybody remember about Ukraine," Lavrov said. "It is a matter of his conscience. He put his signature to the Minsk Accords and he is obliged to comply with them."