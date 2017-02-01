Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in Donbass

ABU DHABI, February 1. /TASS/. The West recognizes that Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko is behind the current developments in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following the 4th session of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum, underway in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

"Everybody knows who is leading the situation in Ukraine into a dead end," Lavrov said. "The latest provocations by the regime in Kiev, which happened in Donbass these days, are a fresh confirmation of this."

"Even the deeply biased German press has recognized that the man behind all this is Poroshenko, for whom it is very important to aggravate the situation to make everybody remember about Ukraine," Lavrov said. "It is a matter of his conscience. He put his signature to the Minsk Accords and he is obliged to comply with them."