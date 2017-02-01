Back to Main page
Kremlin says Ukrainian military’s offensive in Donbass disrupts Minsk agreements

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 01, 13:43 UTC+3
The Kremlin strongly disagrees with accusations against Russia over aggravation of situation in Donbass
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s offensive in Donbass, confirmed by the country’s Defense Ministry, disrupts the Minsk agreements, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russia calls on Kiev to immediately stop armed provocations in Donbass

"We have heard some statements made by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s representatives, saying that the country’s military units are actually advancing, which means that de-facto it is an offensive," he said. "These actions disrupt the Minsk agreements so it is important that everybody (the world community) calls upon those in Kiev who have launched the offensive to stop provocations," the kremlin spokesman stressed.

The Kremlin strongly disagrees with accusations against Russia and people’s militia in the Donbass regions in connection with the exacerbation of the situation along the contact line in southeastern Ukraine, Peskov said.

"We strongly disagree with such statements," he said commenting on a report by a representative of the US mission to the OSCE, which accused representatives of Donbass and Russia of the recent conflict escalation. "The issue at hand is provocative actions on the part of the Ukrainian armed forces and on the part of individual units," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Persons
Dmitry Peskov
Topics
Ukraine crisis
