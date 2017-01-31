Back to Main page
Russia calls on Kiev to immediately stop armed provocations in Donbass

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 31, 19:01 UTC+3
By making provocations in Donbass, Kiev is trying to keep the Ukrainian crisis on the global agenda, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement
© AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia calls on the Ukrainian authorities to immediately stop armed provocations in Donbass, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday over the recent aggravation of the situation in eastern Ukraine.

"We call on the Ukrainian authorities to immediately stop armed provocations in Donbass, to observe the current ceasefire agreements and finally begin to duly implement all provisions of the Package of Measures, including those that concern political aspects of the current problems," the ministry said.

Expert says escalation in Donbass linked to beginning of new Ukraine talks

Moscow hopes that Ukraine’s partners will force Kiev to give up attempts at achieving a military revanche in Donbass that would be tantamount to discarding the Minsk Accords, according to the statement.

"We expect that Ukraine’s partners will exert the proper influence on Kiev to make it give up attempts at a military revanche in Donbass, tantamount to discarding the Minsk Accords," the Foreign Ministry said. "We expect prompt steps by the OSCE’s special monitoring mission in Ukraine that would bring about quick de-escalation of tensions."

By making provocations in Donbass, Kiev is trying to keep the Ukrainian crisis on the global agenda, according to the Foreign Ministry.

"A strange pattern cannot but attract attention," the statement reads. "Whenever tensions in Donbass grow, the Ukrainian leaders happen to be making foreign visits. It seems, they try to keep the Kiev-initiated crisis on the global agenda."

Ukraine crisis Foreign policy Russian Foreign Ministry
