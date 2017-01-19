Kremlin: Russia does not finance Donbass

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia is not financing the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics in east Ukraine but is providing humanitarian aid to the Donbass region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The Russian presidential spokesman thus replied to a question by a Ukrainian journalist about how much it cost Moscow to finance the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

"No, it is incorrect to say this [that these republics are maintained by Russia]," Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the region is receiving humanitarian aid "but I can’t tell you about any sums."