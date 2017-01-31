Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Expert says escalation in Donbass linked to beginning of new Ukraine talks

World
January 31, 17:34 UTC+3 KIEV
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov

KIEV, January 31. /TASS/. Visits by Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko to the West and the simultaneous deterioration of the situation in the Donbass region are not a mere coincidence, Ruslan Bortnik, Director of the Ukrainian Institute for Policy Analysis and Management, said on Tuesday.

Read also
Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov
Kremlin says Moscow, Paris and Berlin need to step up pressure on Kiev

"The exacerbation of the situation is linked to the beginning of another stage of talks on Ukraine’s fate," he told Ukraine’s Vesti. "As soon as the turning point comes, when a breakthrough at the talks is expected, there is escalation. Consequently, the president’s visits coincide with this intensification. I believe Avdeevka is the response to the talks between (US President Donald) Trump and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin."

According to Bortnik, such actions are a kind of test on the part of Ukraine’s "war party." "So far this test has had zero results, nothing has changed," he noted. "The use of the entire array of weapons shows that no one is abandoning one’s positions. The negotiations continue, but so far with no solutions in sight."

According to the Defense Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the republic near the cities of Avdeevka and Yasinovataya in the evening on January 29. However, the attack was thwarted, and they had to return to their original positions. The DPR operational command has noted increased destruction, there are casualties among the civilian population. Three civilians have been killed and six others wounded in shelling over the past two days alone.

DPR officials said the people’s militia has complied with the ceasefire sinceTuesday morning. However, the Ukrainian armed forces continue to shell the DPR territory. Meanwhile, Kiev’s representatives accuse the people’s militia of shelling its positions and territory in the Donbass region.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Miss Universe reveals 2017 winner
4
Canadian PM slams mosque shooting in Quebec City as 'cowardly attack'
15
Holocaust Remembrance Day
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Specialists satisfied with Sukhoi Juperjet 100 work in Arctic extreme low temperatures
2
Russian pilots learn to operate advanced Sukhoi-30SM fighter jets
3
Expert says escalation in Donbass linked to beginning of new Ukraine talks
4
Kremlin hopes Trump will keep stance shown in phone talk with Putin
5
New Russian icebreaker sets off for debut Arctic voyage
6
Progress MS-03 to undock from ISS, to be sunken in remote area of Pacific
7
Sberbank explains how currency interventions under recent oil prices may affect ruble
TOP STORIES
Реклама