UN Security Council to discuss worsening situation in eastern Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, January 31./TASS/. The UN Security Council will meet on Tuesday behind closed doors to discuss a worsening situation in eastern Ukraine at the request of Kiev, SC President Olof Skoog has told reporters.

"Ukraine requested an AOB (Any other business discussion) on the situation in their country," he said heading for a morning session of the Security Council.

According to the Defense Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, late on Sunday Kiev troops attacked the republic near the settlements of Avdeyevka and Yasinovataya, but were rebuffed and had to return to their positions.

The DPR says it stopped shelling positions of the Ukrainian armed forces early on Tuesday, but shelling from Kiev troops continues. Meanwhile, Kiev representatives accuse militias of shelling their positions and territories in Donbass.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko gave instructions to submit for consideration of the UNSC the issue of a worsening situation in Donbass near Avdeyevka. He said Kiev expected on Tuesday "respective statements from international partners".

Ukraine will assume the Security Council presidency on February 1.

Monday’s attack on the Donbass militia shows Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko’s incapability to implement the Minsk agreements, the Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Such aggressive actions of the Ukrainian military forces are disrupting the implementation of the Minsk agreements," Peksov said. "Of course, from our point of view, they prove that the Ukrainian authorities, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko in particular is unwilling to fulfill these agreements. Moreover, it looks like by undertaking these aggressive steps they are trying to divert attention from a very precarious domestic situation (in Ukraine)."