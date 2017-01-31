Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UN Security Council to discuss worsening situation in eastern Ukraine

World
January 31, 18:33 UTC+3
Ukraine requested a discussion on the situation in their country, according to SC President Olof Skoog
Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, January 31./TASS/. The UN Security Council will meet on Tuesday behind closed doors to discuss a worsening situation in eastern Ukraine at the request of Kiev, SC President Olof Skoog has told reporters.

"Ukraine requested an AOB (Any other business discussion) on the situation in their country," he said heading for a morning session of the Security Council.

According to the Defense Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, late on Sunday Kiev troops attacked the republic near the settlements of Avdeyevka and Yasinovataya, but were rebuffed and had to return to their positions.

Read also

Expert says escalation in Donbass linked to beginning of new Ukraine talks
Kiev confirms Contact Group meeting on Wednesday
Kremlin says Moscow, Paris and Berlin need to step up pressure on Kiev
Kremlin: Russia, US convinced Ukraine crisis must not become long-standing conflict

The DPR says it stopped shelling positions of the Ukrainian armed forces early on Tuesday, but shelling from Kiev troops continues. Meanwhile, Kiev representatives accuse militias of shelling their positions and territories in Donbass.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko gave instructions to submit for consideration of the UNSC the issue of a worsening situation in Donbass near Avdeyevka. He said Kiev expected on Tuesday "respective statements from international partners".

Ukraine will assume the Security Council presidency on February 1.

Monday’s attack on the Donbass militia shows Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko’s incapability to implement the Minsk agreements, the Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Such aggressive actions of the Ukrainian military forces are disrupting the implementation of the Minsk agreements," Peksov said. "Of course, from our point of view, they prove that the Ukrainian authorities, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko in particular is unwilling to fulfill these agreements. Moreover, it looks like by undertaking these aggressive steps they are trying to divert attention from a very precarious domestic situation (in Ukraine)."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Miss Universe reveals 2017 winner
4
Canadian PM slams mosque shooting in Quebec City as 'cowardly attack'
15
Holocaust Remembrance Day
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia calls on Kiev to immediately stop armed provocations in Donbass
2
Specialists satisfied with Sukhoi Juperjet 100 work in Arctic extreme low temperatures
3
Russian government has no intention to cut budget spending on defense sector
4
Russian fire control plane gets down to firefighting in Chile
5
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jet
6
Russian deputy PM mocks Lithuania's disavowal of claims to Kaliningrad region
7
IPC positively evaluates Russian Paralympic Committee’s work on membership reinstatement
TOP STORIES
Реклама