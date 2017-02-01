Kremlin says escalating Donbass conflict requires restart of Russia-US dialogue

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The escalating armed standoff at the engagement line in the Donbass region is yet another reason for resuming the Russia-US dialogue, including on Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The Ukraine developments "are now a cause of extreme concern," Peskov said.

"As for the current aggravation at the engagement line, then, this is, perhaps, another reason for the quickest resumption of a dialog and cooperation between Russia and America, including in the interests of solving and disentangling the Ukrainian knot," the Kremlin spokesman said.

During the recent telephone talk between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, "the situation with the Ukrainian settlement was not discussed in detail," Peskov said.

The sides "emphasized the need for the quickest settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," the Kremlin spokesman said.