Kremlin says escalating Donbass conflict requires restart of Russia-US dialogue

Russia’s long jumper Kucherenko slapped with 2-year ban over doping abuseSport February 01, 15:01
Russian cities start issuing fan-IDs for 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport February 01, 15:01
Kremlin rejects reports on detained FSB officers’ complicity in hacker attacks on USRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 14:58
Russia enacts law allowing every citizen to get a plot of Far Eastern land for freeBusiness & Economy February 01, 14:46
Russian cross-country skiers Legkov, Belov appeal provisional suspensions with CASSport February 01, 14:40
Kremlin says escalating Donbass conflict requires restart of Russia-US dialogueRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 14:15
Abe says he wants to sign Russia-Japan peace treaty with PutinWorld February 01, 14:12
Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 14:09
Kremlin says Ukrainian military’s offensive in Donbass disrupts Minsk agreementsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 13:43
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The escalating armed standoff at the engagement line in the Donbass region is yet another reason for resuming the Russia-US dialogue, including on Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
The Ukraine developments "are now a cause of extreme concern," Peskov said.
"As for the current aggravation at the engagement line, then, this is, perhaps, another reason for the quickest resumption of a dialog and cooperation between Russia and America, including in the interests of solving and disentangling the Ukrainian knot," the Kremlin spokesman said.
During the recent telephone talk between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, "the situation with the Ukrainian settlement was not discussed in detail," Peskov said.
The sides "emphasized the need for the quickest settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," the Kremlin spokesman said.