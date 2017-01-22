Russia reports two ceasefire violations in Syria in past day

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russian officers have reported two ceasefire violations in Syria in the past 24 hours, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said in its regular daily bulletin posted on the Russian defense ministry’s official website on Sunday.

"During the day, Russian officers in the Russian-Turkish joint commission set up to monitor ceasefire violations in Syria reported two violations," the Russian center said.

According to the bulletin, one of the incidents occurred in the province of Hama, the other one - in the province of Latakia.

Meanwhile, Turkish officers reported 12 ceasefire violations, with six - from the province of Aleppo, as follows from the bulletin. The Russian side however confirmed only three violations reported by Turkish officers.

Apart from that, according to the bulletin, four settlements in the province of Damascus, namely Al Mukayliba, Al Maliyah, Ain al-Bayda and Marana, joined the ceasefire regime in the past day. Thus, the number of populated localities that have joined the reconciliation process has reached 1, 144, as follows from the bulletin.

Efforts were continued to easy the humanitarian situation in the country. Thus, six humanitarian operations were conducted during the day. As many as 8.9 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes were delivered to Aleppo.

The nationwide ceasefire came into force across Syria at midnight on December 30, 2016 under the agreement on a complex solution to the Syria crisis. Syrian government forces and groups of armed opposition with an overall strength of more than 60,000 have joined the agreement. Russia and Turkey act as the ceasefire guarantors. Ceasefire does not cover terrorist groups, such as Islamic State.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on February 23. It is headquartered at the Hmeimim air base, Latakia province. The center was set up in line with agreements reached by Russia and the United States to facilitate the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize humanitarian deliveries.