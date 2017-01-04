Back to Main page
Syrian troops hold operations against terrorists in Homs governorate

World
January 04, 2:39 UTC+3 BEIRUT
Combat clashes with terrorist units unembraced by the current ceasefire agreements took place in the Houla area to the northwest of Homs
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

BEIRUT, January 4. /TASS/. Units of the Syrian Armed Forces and volunteer guards on Tuesday attacked the strongholds of terrorist groupings to the north of the city of Homs, 165 km away from Damascus, Al Watan newspaper said in a report at its homepage.

Conflict in Syria
Artillery of the government forces delivered strikes at the sites in the populated localities of Al Mahatta and where the terrorists affiliated with Jabhat Fater al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra) had amassed their manpower.

Al Watan said eight al-Nusra field commanders had been eliminated among other terrorists.

Combat clashes with terrorist units unembraced by the current ceasefire agreements took place in the Houla area to the northwest of Homs. The Syrian Army artillery delivered fire at the positions al-Nusra and its allies held in Eth-Teybe, Kafr Laha, Taldou, Qarmus, and Maryamin.

The enemy’s ranks suffered losses in killed and wounded and its strongholds and military vehicles were destroyed, too.

Syrian Air Force attacked the Islamic State’s positions on the approaches to the ancient city of Palmyra, which is located some 240 km away from Damascus. An airstrike was made at the militants’ logistics base in al Suhna oasis in the internal area of the Syrian Desert.

Reports also spoke about clashes between government forces and militants in the vicinity of the T-4 airbase and in Jubb al Jarrah area to the west of Palmyra. Sources did not cite any data on the losses suffered by the sides.

Syrian conflict
