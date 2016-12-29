Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Transport minister says main phase of search operation at Tu-154 crash site is over

World
December 29, 13:04 UTC+3
Preliminary results of the investigation into Tu-154 crash are likely to be announced next month, according to Russian Transport Minister Maksim Sokolov
1 pages in this article
© Screenshot/Russian EMERCOM press service/TASS

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The main phase of the search operation at the site of the Tupolev-154 crash in the Black Sea is over, Russian Transport Minister Maksim Sokolov told at TASS news conference.

Read also
Government commission considering seven versions of Tu-154 crash

"Today we have completed the main phase of the joint search operation. This does not mean that the search operation is over. It is going on and will be continued. About 18 ships and other floating vessels remain in this area of the Black Sea. So do some 50 divers and the personnel necessary to monitor the coastline. The search and rescue services of the Russian air transport agency Rosaviatsiya and the federal marine and inland waterways transport agency Rosmorrechflot will be commissioned, if need be," he said.

Preliminary conclusions will likely be announced next month:

"Obviously it was a technical malfunction and experts now have the task of establishing what was the cause behind this malfunction," Sokolov told a press conference.

"Preliminary expertise conclusions will be obtained in January of 2017."

Read also

Source says all found Tu-154 wreckage recovered from water
Data retrieval from second Tu-154 black box is in progress — source
New eye witnesses of Tu-154 crash questioned
Source says military Tu-154 plane crashed at 510 kilometers per hour

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
UK, France push for Security Council ban on helicopter sales to Syria
2
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
3
New eye witnesses of Tu-154 crash questioned
4
Lavrov warns Kerry against bringing US’ domestic agenda to UN SC
5
Pantsir-S1 air defense systems arrive in West Siberia
6
UN chief praises Russia's role in assuring international peace and security
7
Russia sees US decision to supply MANPADS to militants in Syria as 'hostile move'
TOP STORIES
Реклама