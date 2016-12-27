Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Source says military Tu-154 plane crashed at 510 kilometers per hour

World
December 27, 16:48 UTC+3
A source close to the investigation has told TASS the plane’s pitch angle was too high and it was being rocked from side to side
1 pages in this article
Ministry of Emergency Situations employees at the site of Tu-154 plane crash

Ministry of Emergency Situations employees at the site of Tu-154 plane crash

© AP Photo/Viktor Klyushin

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry’s Tupolev-154 plane that crashed into the Black Sea on December 25 was trying to make a right turn seconds before the disaster. It was flying at a speed of 500 kilometers per hour with its nose high up, a source in the law enforcement has told TASS.

"The crash occurred while the pilots were retracting spoilers (when extracted the spoilers increase the plane’s airlift - TASS). For yet to be established reasons the plane’s pitch angle was too great. Apparently the plane deviated from its designated path while making a right turn. As a result it flew into the water at a speed of about 510 kilometers per hour," the source said.

Read also
Source says no signs of explosion, fire on board crashed TU-154 detected

A source close to the investigation has told TASS the plane’s pitch angle was too high and it was being rocked from side to side. The pitch angle is the angle between the plane’s longitudinal axis and the horizontal plane. If the angle is too high, the plane’s nose is too high and the plane may lose the airlift.

Sources do not rule out that the plane may have crashed as a result of a combination of several factors, including the crew’s error and problems with one of the engines.

The Tupolev-154 crashed early in the morning on December 25 shortly after takeoff from Adler Airport. It had 92 people on board: eight crew, military servicemen, TV camera crews, human rights activist Yelizaveta Glinka and the Russian Army’s Aleksandrov Song and Dance Company. They were on the way to Syria with New Year greetings for the Russian aerospace group at Hmeymim. One of the plane’s flight recorders has been recovered from the seabed and delivered to Moscow for retrieving data.

Read also

Three more fragments of crashed Tu-154 found
Tu-154 crash victims to be buried in military memorial cemetery near Moscow
Russian Defense ministry 'doing utmost' to investigate causes of Tu-154 plane crash
Tu-154 plane’s flight data recorder recovered from water
Body of crashed Tu-154 pilot in command lifted from sea bottom — source

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Source says military Tu-154 plane crashed at 510 kilometers per hour
3
Russia expects unbiased assessment of crimes in Aleppo from international community
4
Putin gives start to gas supplies to Crimea from continental Russia
5
Russia sees US decision to supply MANPADS to militants in Syria as 'hostile move'
6
Diplomat says Washington seeks to disrupt nuclear parity with Moscow
7
Source says Rosatom may sign nuclear power plant contract with Egypt on December 29
TOP STORIES
Реклама