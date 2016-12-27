Back to Main page
Tu-154 crash victims to be buried in military memorial cemetery near Moscow

December 27, 13:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW
On Tuesday the first flight data recorder of the plane was recovered from the bottom of the Black Sea
© Mikhail Sokolov/TASS

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The victims of the Tu-154 plane crash in the Black Sea will be buried in the Federal Military Memorial Cemetery in the Moscow Region, a source close to the local administration told TASS.

"The relatives of those killed in the Tu-154 plane crash over the Black Sea have been offered to eternalize the memory of the relatives and bury them in a military pantheon - the Federal Military Memorial Cemetery," the source said.

Russia mourns 92 victims of Tu-154 passenger jet crash

The funeral ceremony at the cemetery located in the Mytishchinsky district, to the northwest of Moscow, will be held with military honors.

The Tu-154 plane of Russia’s Aerospace Forces, en route to Syria, crashed early on December 25 shortly after taking off from the Sochi Adler airport. The aircraft crashed into the Black Sea near Sochi.

There were 92 people on board the aircraft - eight crew members and 84 passengers, including servicemen, journalists, renowned Russian humanitarian and charity activist Elizaveta Glinka, known as Dr. Liza, and more than 60 members of the famous Alexandrov Ensemble, an official army choir of the Russian Armed Forces. The plane was taking the ensemble to the New Year’s concert at Russia's Hmeymim air base in Syria.

On Tuesday, the first flight data recorder of the plane was recovered from the bottom of the Black Sea. Its decoding may shed light on the circumstances of the tragedy.

