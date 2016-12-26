Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Body of crashed Tu-154 pilot in command lifted from sea bottom — source

World
December 26, 20:02 UTC+3
Apart from that, according to the source, divers have lifted 70 more fragments of bodies
1 pages in this article
© Artur Lebedev/TASS

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The body of the ill-fated Tu-154 pilot in command, Roman Volkov, has been lifted by divers from the sea bottom, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Monday.

"When large fuselage fragments were lifted, one more body was found. When lifted the body was identified as the plane’s pilot in command Roman Volkov, judging by the insignia," the source said.

Read also
First victim of Tu-154 crash identified — source

Apart from that, according to the source, divers lifted 70 more fragments of bodies.

A Russian defense ministry Tu-154 bound for Syria crashed in the early morning on December 25 shortly after taking off from Sochi. There were 92 people on board the aircraft, including eight crew members and 84 passengers. Among them were journalists from Russia's Channel One, Zvezda and NTV networks, servicemen and musicians from the world-acclaimed Alexandrov ensemble, the official choir of the Russian armed forces, who set off to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim air base in Syria. The Executive Director of the Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Russian for Fair Aid or Fair Help) charity fund Elizaveta Glinka, known to the Russian public as Dr. Liza, was also on board the flight.

A number of Tu-154 fragments were found several hours later some 1.5 km off the coast of Sochi at a depth of 50-70 meters. By now, 13 bodies have been recovered. None of the passengers on the flight survived. According to the Federal Security Service, no evidence has been found linking the crash to terrorism.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Body of crashed Tu-154 pilot in command lifted from sea bottom — source
3
Russia to introduce online visa application for visitors of Free Port of Vladivostok
4
NATO envoy: Russian ambassador’s murder challenges world community
5
Source says Rosatom may sign nuclear power plant contract with Egypt on December 29
6
All possible causes of Tu-154 crash being considered by Russian investigators
7
Russian military has proof of war crimes committed by terrorists in Aleppo
TOP STORIES
Реклама