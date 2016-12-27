Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Tu-154 plane’s flight data recorder recovered from water

World
December 27, 8:59 UTC+3
The black box will soon be taken to Moscow for deciphering, according to the Russian Defense Ministry
1 pages in this article
© Artur Lebedev/TASS

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The flight data recorder of the Tu-154 plane of the Russian Defense Ministry that crashed in the Black Sea on Sunday has been pulled from the water, a law enforcement source told TASS. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed later that the black box had been recovered from the water. 

Read also
Source claims black box of crashed Tu-154 found in Black Sea

"The parameter flight data recorder has been recovered from the water. The plane with the black box will soon depart from Sochi to Moscow where it will be deciphered by specialists of the Defense Ministry," the source said. 

The main flight data recorder of the crashed Tu-154 plane will be taken to the Central Scientific and Research Institute of the Air Force in the Moscow Region in the coming hours, according to Russia's Defense Ministry:

"The main flight data recorder was found at 5.42 a.m. some 1,600 meters away from the coast at the depth of 17 meters by the Falcon search apparatus." 

A Tu-154 plane from Russia’s Defense Ministry crashed in the early morning hours of December 25 shortly after taking off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

There were 92 people on board the aircraft, including eight crew members and 84 passengers that lost their lives in the plane disaster. Among those on the fatal flight was the Executive Director of the Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity fund, Elizaveta Glinka, better known to the Russian public as Dr. Liza, as well as military servicemen and nine reporters from Russia's Channel One, Zvezda and NTV networks. The plane was also carrying nearly three dozen members of the world-renowned Alexandrov Ensemble, an official army choir of the Russian Armed Forces. The ensemble was on its way to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim air base in Syria.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that fragments from the Tu-154 disaster had been discovered some 1.5 kilometers off the coast of Sochi at depths of 50-70 meters. None of the passengers on the flight survived. According to the FSB’s latest conclusions, no evidence has been found linking the crash to terrorism.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Tu-154 plane’s flight data recorder recovered from water
3
Pantsir-S1 air defense systems arrive in West Siberia
4
Turkish court imposes ban on media coverage of investigation of Russian ambassador murder
5
Over 2,000 new recruits join Russian Pacific Fleet units
6
What Krypton fighter jets can do to protect Russia’s Arctic
7
Prices of essential ingredient for borsch jump almost twofold in Ukraine
TOP STORIES
Реклама