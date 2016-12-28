Back to Main page
Data retrieval from second Tu-154 black box is in progress — source

World
December 28, 18:33 UTC+3
Earlier, a cockpit voice recorder was taken to a research center of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Moscow
1 pages in this article
© Artur Lebedev/TASS

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. A flight data recorder recovered from the seabed at the site of the Tupolev-154 crash near Sochi is in good condition, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"The 'black box' has been brought to Moscow. Its condition is good and data retrieval is in progress," the source said.

Earlier, a cockpit voice recorder was taken to a research center of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Lubertsy, near Moscow. Primary analysis of the retrieved data has allowed for considerably narrowing the range of likely causes.

A Tupolev-154 passenger jet of the Russian Defense Ministry crashed in the early morning hours of last Sunday, December 25 shortly after leaving Sochi’s Adler Airport. There were 92 people on board, including crewmembers, military servicemen, media workers, human rights activist Yelizaveta Glinka and a large group of performing artists from the Russian Army’s Aleksandrov song and dance company, which was expected to perform at the Hmeymim air base in Syria on New Year’s Eve.

