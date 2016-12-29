Back to Main page
Commission considering seven versions of Tu-154 crash

World
December 29, 12:16 UTC+3
There is no priority version, according to the head of Russia’s Air Force flights safety service
1 pages in this article
© Russian Emergency Situations Ministry/TASS

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The commission investigating the crash of the Tu-154 aircraft is considering seven versions of the tragedy, there is no priority version, the head of Russia’s Air Force flights safety service told TASS on Thursday.

"There is no priority version. There were more than fifteen versions at the beginning of the work. Now the number has dropped by half," he said.

No signs of fire or explosion have been found on the bodies of the passengers or wreckage of the Tu-154 plane that crashed into the Black Sea, according to Bainetov. 

Read also
New eye witnesses of Tu-154 crash questioned

"No," Sergey Bainetov said, ruling out terrorism as the cause of the crash.

The search operation at the site of the airplane crash is still underway as all fragments of the aircraft must be recovered to draw final conclusions, Bainetov said.

"The search operation continues as we need to recover more fragments to conclude the investigations," he said.

