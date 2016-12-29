Back to Main page
Source says all found Tu-154 wreckage recovered from water

World
December 29, 9:16 UTC+3
1,800 debris and wreckage from the plane had been found as well as 19 bodies and 239 body fragments
1 pages in this article

Read also
Major search effort in Black Sea waters after Tu-154 crash completed — source

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. All discovered wreckage of the Tu-154 aircraft operated by the Russian Defense Ministry that crashed into the Black Sea has been pulled from water, a source in the law enforcement agencies informed TASS on Thursday.

"The last aircraft wreckage found earlier has been recovered from water," the source said.

He added that more than 1,800 debris and wreckage from the plane had been found as well as 19 bodies and 239 body fragments.

