Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Major search effort in Black Sea waters after Tu-154 crash completed — source

World
December 29, 8:17 UTC+3
The vessels involved in the search effort have left the area
1 pages in this article
© Artur Lebedev/TASS

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The major search operation in the Black Sea waters after the crash of the Tu-154 plane of the Russian Defense Ministry has been completed, a source in the operation headquarters told TASS on Thursday.

"The active phase of the search operation in the Black Sea waters has been completed," the source said. Almost all parts of the aircraft have been pulled from the Black Sea’s bed to the water surface.

The vessels involved in the search effort have left the area.

Read also
Data retrieval from second Tu-154 black box is in progress — source

A Russian Defense Ministry Tu-154 plane bound for Syria crashed in the early morning hours of December 25 shortly after taking off from the Black Sea resort city of Sochi. There were 92 people on board the aircraft, including eight crew members and 84 passengers. Among them were journalists, servicemen and musicians from the world-renowned Alexandrov ensemble, the official choir of the Russian armed forces, who set off to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim air base in Syria.

The Executive Director of the Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Russian for Fair Aid) charity fund Elizaveta Glinka, known to the Russian public as Dr. Liza, was also on board the flight.

The Defense Ministry said that debris from the Tu-154 aircraft was found 1.5 km off the coast of Sochi at a depth of 50-70 meters.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
New eye witnesses of Tu-154 crash questioned
3
Lavrov warns Kerry against bringing US’ domestic agenda to UN SC
4
Pantsir-S1 air defense systems arrive in West Siberia
5
UN chief praises Russia's role in assuring international peace and security
6
Russia sees US decision to supply MANPADS to militants in Syria as 'hostile move'
7
UK, France push for Security Council ban on helicopter sales to Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама