Charity fund confirms Dr. Liza onboard crashed Tu-154 plane

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity fund has confirmed that its head Elizaveta Glinka, known as Dr. Liza, was onboard the crashed Tu-154 plane en route to Syria.

The fund said in a statement on its website that Glinka flew to Syria late on Saturday onboard the Defense Ministry’s plane. "She accompanied a humanitarian cargo for the university hospital Tishrin in Latakia," it said, giving no more details.

The Tu-154 plane of the Defense Ministry disappeared from radars at 05.40 a.m. Moscow time (02.40 a.m. GMT) shortly after taking off from Sochi. There were 92 people onboard the plane, including journalists, servicemen and musicians of the famous Alexandrov ensemble, an official army choir of the Russian armed forces, who flew to congratulate the air group of Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim air base in Syria with the New Year.

The Defense Ministry said the debris of the Tu-154 plane was found 1.5 km from the coast near Sochi at the depth of 50-70 meters.