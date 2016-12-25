Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Defense Ministry: Crashed Tu-154 plane flown by experienced pilot

World
December 25, 12:15 UTC+3
The Tu-154 plane was manufactured in 1983 and had 6,689 hours of flight
1 pages in this article
© Dmitry Petrochenko/TASS

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Tu-154 plane that crashed off the Black Sea coast near Sochi on Sunday was manufactured more than 30 years ago and was last time repaired in December 2014, and was flown by an experienced pilot, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

"The Tu-154 plane of the military and transport aviation of Russia’s Defense Ministry was flown by experienced pilot Roman Volkov," the ministry said in a statement. Volkov was class 1 pilot who had more than 3,000 hours of flight.

The Tu-154 plane was manufactured in 1983 and had 6,689 hours of flight. "The last repair was on December 29, 2014, and in September 2016 it underwent scheduled maintenance," the ministry said.

Read also
Four bodies of Tu-154 plane crash victims found in Black Sea

The Defense Ministry’s Tu-154 plane disappeared from radars at 05.40 a.m. Moscow time (02.40 a.m. GMT) shortly after taking off from Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi.

There were more than 90 people onboard the plane, according to the Defense Ministry’s list published on the website. Among them was Executive Director of the Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity fund Elizaveta Glinka, known as Dr. Liza, servicemen and reporters, including from the Channel One, Zvezda and NTV.

The plane also carried more than 60 members of the famous Alexandrov ensemble, an official army choir of the Russian armed forces, who flew to congratulate the air group of Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim air base in Syria with the New Year. The choir’s head Valery Khalilov was also on the list of the passengers.

The Defense Ministry said the debris of the Tu-154 plane was found 1.5 km from the coast near Sochi at the depth of 50-70 meters.

 

Read also

Russian Defense Ministry sends 4 ships, 5 helicopters to Tu-154 crash site
Three journalists of NTV channel were onboard crashed Tu-154 plane near Sochi
Russian Defense Ministry: 92 people were onboard crashed Tu-154 plane
Body of one victim in Tu-154 crash found 6 km from Sochi coast - Defense Ministry
Debris of Tu-154 plane found near Sochi coast at depth of up to 70 meters

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
World leaders react to Tu-154 plane crash off Sochi coast
3
Putin declares December 26 day of national mourning for Tu-154 crash victims
4
Charity fund confirms Dr. Liza onboard crashed Tu-154 plane
5
Russian military aircraft en route to Syria disappears from radars after takeoff
6
Russia opens criminal investigation into crash of Tu-154 plane
7
Ukrainians bringing flowers to Russian embassy in memory of those killed in Tu-154 crash
TOP STORIES
Реклама