Kim Jong-un confirms willingness to denuclearization in message to Trump

World
October 02, 12:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Trump said earlier that a new US-North Korea summit was likely to be held in the near future

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un confirmed his willingness to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in a message South Korean President Moon Jae-in handed to his US counterpart Donald Trump last week, South Korean Ambassador to Russia Woo Yoon-keun said in an interview with the leading Russian news outlets.

"Moon Jae-in briefed the United States about the outcome of the inter-Korean summit and handed Chairman Kim Jong-un’s message to President Trump," the ambassador said. "He made it clear that Kim Jong-un was determined to ensure the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," he added.

TENSIONS ON THE KOREAN PENINSULA
© AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Russia to initiate proposal on Korean reunification support at UN SC

US artificially whips up tension around North Korea sanctions - Russia’s UN envoy

Russian, US diplomats discuss Korean Peninsula issue

"He also highlighted the importance of holding a second summit between North Korea and the United States," Woo Yoon-keun said.

The North Korean conveyed a message for Trump at the third inter-Korean summit held in Pyongyang on September 18-20. The two leaders signed a joint declaration, in which they agreed to take measures for further denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, improve bilateral relations and resume cooperation in areas where it is possible at the moment. According to Moon Jae-in, North Korea agreed to dismantle its nuclear reactor at the Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center. Besides, the two countries’ defense ministers signed an agreement aimed at reducing military tensions and the risk of an armed conflict.

The South Korean president handed Kim Jong-un’s message to Trump in New York on September 25, as both leaders were taking part in the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump said earlier that a new US-North Korea summit was likely to be held in the near future.

Persons
Kim Jong-un Donald Trump
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
