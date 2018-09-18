Russian Politics & Diplomacy
At least two people killed, 10 injured in missile attack on Syria’s Latakia

World
September 18, 10:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to earlier reports, Syrian missile defenses repelled a missile attack carried out on military and civilian facilities in the Latakia port city area on Monday evening

Syrian government troops in Latakia

Syrian government troops in Latakia

© SANA via AP

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. At least two people have been killed and 10 more have been injured in a missile attack on munitions depots in the Syrian city of Latakia, Agence France-Presse reported on Tuesday, citing the non-governmental organization Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is located in London.

"Two bodies were found. At least 10 people were injured, seven of them being Syrian servicemen," the agency quoted the head of the organization, Rami Abdul Rahman, as saying. The nationality of the deceased was not specified.

According to earlier reports, Syrian missile defenses repelled a missile attack carried out on military and civilian facilities in the Latakia port city area on Monday evening. A group of buildings in the technical industrial center came under attack.

At least 10 people were injured in the missile attack, and eight of them received treatment in the hospital, the Suriya al-Ain news portal reported. Reports of downed missiles also came from Homs, Hama and Tartus.

Alikhbaria TV reported that drones took part in the attack. Military expert Turki Hasan told the TV channel that "only Israel could conduct such a massive attack on Syria.".

ADVERTISEMENT