Iran welcomes agreement between Russia and Turkey on Syria’s Idlib

World
September 18, 9:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Idlib issue dominated Putin and Erdogan's discussion

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Tehran welcomes the agreement between Russia and Turkey on the situation in Syria’s Idlib Governorate that was signed in Sochi, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Tuesday.

"The agreement declared after a meeting between the Russian and Turkish leaders in Sochi became an important step towards solution to the issue of terrorist groups remaining in Syria," reads the statement published on the website of the Iranian Foreign Ministry. Qassemi added that "this measure helps solve the Syrian issue with regard to all humanitarian aspects and is bringing us closer to establishing peace in the country."

He highlighted that "the main goal of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ending bloodshed in the region and liberating it from terrorists." "We hope that the meeting in Sochi will play an important role in the Astana process, which is directed at solving the Syrian issue as quickly as possible," the diplomat noted.

On Monday, after three-hour negotiations with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that Russia and Turkey agreed to create by October 15 a demilitarized zone in Syria’s Idlib Governorate along the contact line between the Syrian government forces and the armed opposition.

The Idlib issue dominated the two leaders’ discussion, as it is the only Syrian region that is still controlled by illegal armed goups In 2017, a northern de-escalation zone was created there, where militants and their familieis who refused to reconcile and voluntarily lay down arms could move to. The restoration of control over the governorate by Damascus will mean the end of the massive military confrontation in Syria.

Topics
Syrian conflict
