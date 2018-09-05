Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia-Turkey-Germany-France summit on Syria may take place in Istanbul

World
September 05, 17:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Kremlin, all four countries are looking at Istanbul as a possible venue for the summit

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Aides to the leaders of Russia, Germany, France and Turkey are planning to discuss the agenda of a possible summit on Syria between these countries, which may take place in Istanbul, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists on Wednesday.

More news on
CONFLICT IN SYRIA
© AP Photo

Diplomat says US supplying arms to terrorists in Syria

Blocking arms supplies to terrorists must top anti-terror fight — diplomat

Advanced weapons were supplied to terrorists in Syria via bogus companies, says Lavrov

"The aforementioned countries are interested in holding the summit of the four [countries], and the aides (of the leaders) on foreign policy have been instructed to work on this issue. I don’t rule out that in the nearest future, maybe in the next 10 days, such a contact will take place between our colleagues and us, in the course of which we will develop an agenda of this summit, and inform our leaders of it, and then we will agree on a date of this summit," Ushakov said.

He noted that all four countries are looking at Istanbul as a possible venue for the summit.

Ushakov reminded that the leaders had discussed holding such a meeting earlier, during the contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his colleagues from Turkey, Germany and France. "There was a message from the Turkish side, stating that an alleged four-lateral summit with an accent on Syrian regulation may be held in Istanbul on September 7. As for the Russian side, I can say that we reacted to this probing from the Turkish [side] in a positive way, but then we found out that there has not been a clear agreement on this issue with other members," Ushakov informed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s fighter jets wipe out militants’ drone assembly workshop in Syria
2
Fracture on Soyuz spacecraft most likely caused by technological error — Roscosmos CEO
3
Kremlin aide says London’s 'contrived' evidence on Skripal case 'means nothing'
4
Lavrov blasts US ‘manipulation’ of the dollar, NATO advance towards Russia’s borders
5
Foreign Ministry: BBC deliberately distorts Russia's comment on Salisbury suspects
6
Legendary French diva Mireille Matthieu says ready to record Russian-language album
7
2018 World Nomad Games kick off in Kyrgyzstan
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT