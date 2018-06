SINGAPORE, June 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un met in Singapore. Two leaders shook hands before departing for a face-to-face meeting, TASS reports from the media center.

"We will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt," Trump said in a short comment to reporters.

"Old practices and prejudices were obstacles on our common path forward but we have overcome all of them and are here today," Kim said in his turn.