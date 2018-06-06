Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin welcomes Trump’s courageous, mature decision to meet with Kim Jong-un

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 06, 2:27 UTC+3

He also expressed hope that the June 12 meeting between Trump and Kim Jong-un would produce positive results

© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump made a courageous and mature decision to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the China Media Group ahead of his visit to China.

He also expressed hope that the June 12 meeting between Trump and Kim Jong-un would produce positive results. "I do hope that the courageous and mature decision to hold a personal meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that US President Trump made… that the meeting will take place, we all will be waiting for it to produce positive results," the Russian president said.

At the same time, Putin pointed to actions taken by the North Korean leadership. "We can see that the North Korean leadership has taken unprecedented steps to ease tensions, which frankly speaking, surprised me," he said. In Putin’s view, under the current situation, North Korea needs security guarantees.

