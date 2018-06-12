Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Consultations between US, North Korean delegations are fruitful - Trump

World
June 12, 0:59 UTC+3 SINGAPORE

The summit meeting between US President and leader of North Korea is to start in Singapore at 09.00 am local time

Share
1 pages in this article
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

SINGAPORE, June 12. /TASS/. Consultations between the US and the North Korean delegations are going efficiently, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

"Meetings between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly... but in the end, that doesn’t matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!" Trump tweeted.

The summit meeting between Trump and leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un is to start in Singapore at 09.00 am local time (04.00 Moscow time).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Devastating photos from Guatemala's Volcano of Fire
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Militants preparing provocation in Syria to initiate US attack - Russian Defense Ministry
2
G7 leaders ready to step up anti-Russian sanctions
3
Russian archaeologists eyeing excavations in Palmyra after restoration of Tadmor
4
Source: оne person dies in collision on Volga River
5
Russia never asked to be allowed back to G8, Lavrov says
6
Normandy Four meeting was useful - Lavrov
7
Evraz shares climb 7% in London after Fitch rating upgrade
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT