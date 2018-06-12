Consultations between US, North Korean delegations are fruitful - Trump

SINGAPORE, June 12. /TASS/. Consultations between the US and the North Korean delegations are going efficiently, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

"Meetings between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly... but in the end, that doesn’t matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!" Trump tweeted.

The summit meeting between Trump and leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un is to start in Singapore at 09.00 am local time (04.00 Moscow time).