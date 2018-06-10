Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Trump expects meeting in Singapore to have positive results

World
June 10, 1:00 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

"I look forward to meeting him and have a feeling that this one-time opportunity will not be wasted!", US President wrote on Twitter

1 pages in this article
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump

© EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

WASHINGTON, June 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore will have positive results, he wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"I am on my way to Singapore where we have a chance to achieve a truly wonderful result for North Korea and the World. It will certainly be an exciting day and I know that Kim Jong-un will work very hard to do something that has rarely been done before," the president wrote. "Create peace and great prosperity for his land. I look forward to meeting him and have a feeling that this one-time opportunity will not be wasted!"

The US president left the G7 summit in Canada’s La Malbaie (Quebec province) earlier than the other leaders. He highlighted that the first minutes of the negotiations with the North Korean leader will show whether they will have positive results - the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

On Saturday, Singapore Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan stated that Kim Jong-un and Trump will come on June 10 for the meeting scheduled for June 12. The minister said that all the preparations for the summit were completed and that both sides are satisfied with the done work.

The historical meeting between the US president and the North Korean leader will take place at the Capella Sentosa Hotel on Sentosa Island.

