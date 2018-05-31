Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine’s SBU trots out explanation for refusing to name ‘mastermind’ of Babchenko plot

World
May 31, 16:59 UTC+3 KIEV

SBU Chief Vasily Gritsak accused Russia’s special services of engineering the attempted murder and said that the mastermind behind the crime had been detained on Wednesday

Share
1 pages in this article
Arkady Babchenko

Arkady Babchenko

© AP Photo/Alexander Baroshin

KIEV, May 31. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) unveiled its motives for not naming the mastermind behind the attempted murder of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko.

According to the Ukrainian TSN TV Channel, the SBU says that the active phase of the investigative measures is still underway and the security services "do not want journalists to prematurely identify" the mastermind behind ‘the crime’ as they believe this may impede the investigation.

Read more

SBU stunt bound to be failure, if no ‘iron-clad’ proof provided, warns ex-deputy spy chief

Ukraine’s SBU claims special-op stunt foiled attempt on ‘murdered’ reporter’s life

Reporters without Borders condemns staged journalist’s murder in Ukraine

International Federation of Journalists slams Babchenko case as 'complete circus'

The Ukrainian law enforcement still have 48 hours to choose a measure of restraint for the suspect in custody.

On Tuesday evening, Kiev police claimed that Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko was the victim of a fatal attack, in which he was allegedly gunned down. However, on Wednesday Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) convened a press conference revealing that they had foiled an attempt on the life of the Russian journalist by pulling off a sting operation where Babchenko’s death was faked.

SBU Chief Vasily Gritsak stated at the news briefing that Babchenko was unharmed, after which the then presumed ‘dead’ Russian reporter strolled out in front of reporters.

Gritsak accused Russia’s special services of engineering the attempted murder and said that the mastermind behind the crime had been detained on Wednesday. The SBU chief did not give the detainee’s last name, only saying that it started with the letter G.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to build 5th-generation nuclear sub with hypersonic missiles by 2027, source says
2
Putin lauds Russian military’s top-notch combat readiness as guarantee for global balance
3
Kim Jong-un: North Korea highly values Russia's course for opposing US dominance
4
Russia and China agree to boost military cooperation
5
Russian warships returning home from Mediterranean
6
Putin to receive Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi on June 1
7
Russia’s new Far North off-roader passes the Chukotka test
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT