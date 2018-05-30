Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine’s SBU claims special-op stunt foiled attempt on ‘murdered’ reporter’s life

World
May 30, 18:28 UTC+3 KIEV

Three hours ago, the mastermind behind the alleged murder plot was detained in Kiev

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, May 30. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has prevented an attempt on the life of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko through a sting operation, SBU Chief Vasily Gritsak said at a news briefing on Wednesday.

As the SBU chief said, the Russian journalist was unhurt, after which Babchenko strolled out in front of reporters.

"We have thwarted the attempted murder of Babchenko by carrying out this special operation," he said.

The SBU chief claimed that the murder "was ordered by Russian special services."

"The paymasters promised the contract killer - a Ukrainian citizen and a former participant in the military operation in Donbass - $30,000, with $15,000 of which transferred as an advance payment. The intermediary received $10,000," Gritsak stated.

Read also
Head of Ukraine's State Security Service Vassily Gritsak, Arkady Babchenko and Ukraine's Prosecutor-General Yuriy Lutsenko

Back from the 'dead': Arkady Babchenko revealed alive

Three hours ago, the mastermind behind the alleged murder plot was detained in Kiev, he added.

For his part, Arkady Babchenko opened his speech with apologies to his wife "for the entire hell she had had to live through."

According to him, "the operation was cobbled together over the course of two months." "I was told about it a month ago," Babchenko said.

"As a result of the special operation, the individual was taken into custody," he said.

Kiev police reported on Tuesday evening about an attack on Babchenko, in which he was allegedly gunned down.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine’s SBU claims special-op stunt foiled attempt on ‘murdered’ reporter’s life
2
Russia eyeing possibility of laying Turkish Stream pipeline to Europe via Bulgaria
3
Back from the 'dead': Arkady Babchenko revealed alive
4
Kremlin declines to comment on staged murder of journalist Babchenko
5
Battling for the beret: Russian military take tough tests to join Special Forces
6
Russia ready for compromises on Ukrainian settlement, Lavrov says
7
Lavrov: Russia deliberately accused of involvement in MH17 crash ahead of FIFA World Cup
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT