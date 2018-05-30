Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Back from the 'dead': Arkady Babchenko revealed alive

World
May 30, 17:39 UTC+3

Ukraine’s Security Service has prevented an attempt on the life of the Russian journalist

Head of Ukraine's State Security Service Vassily Gritsak, Arkady Babchenko and Ukraine's Prosecutor-General Yuriy Lutsenko

Head of Ukraine's State Security Service Vassily Gritsak, Arkady Babchenko and Ukraine's Prosecutor-General Yuriy Lutsenko

© REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV, May 30. /TASS/. Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, whose alleged killing was reported and confirmed by Ukrainian Interior and security officials on Tuesday night, is alive and has appeared in front of reporters.

"Dear friends, I should have expressed condolences to Arkady Babchenko's family and but I won't do it," Vassily Gritsak, the chief of Ukraine's SBU state security service told a news briefing on Wednesday. Upon saying this, he invited Babchenko into the hall to address the reporters. 

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has prevented an attempt on the life of the Russian journalist, Gritsak announced.

"We have prevented an attempted murder of Babchenko by carrying out a special operation," he said. 

In other media
