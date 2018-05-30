Ukrainian politician: 'No hope' for objective probe into murder of Russian reporter

KIEV, May 30. /TASS/. The murder of Russian reporter Arkady Babchenko in Kiev is a challenge for Ukrainian law enforcement authorities, leader of the Ukrainian Choice - People’s Right social movement Viktor Medvedchuk said on Wednesday.

"The murder of Arkady Babchenko is a challenge for the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, a challenge for the authorities. It is unclear whether it will be objectively investigated or dropped. Will those responsible be found and punished? Can Kiev provide an objective professional investigation? There is little hope for that, considering that the murders of Oleg Buzina and Pavel Sheremet were not solved even years after," Medvedchuk believes.

The politician called the murder of Babchenko cynical, as it is a "direct demonstration of disregard for all norms of the law and the rights."

Medvedchuk reiterated that this murder made the whole world talk about events in Ukraine again. In particular, he noted that the UN committee for the protection of journalists required an immediate investigation into the murder; OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir turned to Ukrainian authorities with the same appeal.

Reporter Arkady Babchenko was shot dead on Tuesday evening at an entrance to his house and succumbed to the injuries on his way to the hospital. Head of the Kiev National Police administration Andrei Krishchenko stated that the reporter’s professional activity is considered to be the main cause behind the murder.

Arkady Babchenko was a Russian writer, reporter and military journalist. He cooperated with Moskovsky Komsomolets, TVC (the "Postscriptum" TV program) and Channel One (the "Army Shop" program). He also wrote articles for Novaya Gazeta. In 2017, Babchenko left Russia, after which he lived in the Czech Republic and Israel, and since August 2017 he has been living in Kiev, where he worked as a TV host on the ATR Crimean-Tatar TV channel.