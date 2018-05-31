SBU stunt bound to be failure, if no ‘iron-clad’ proof provided, warns ex-deputy spy chief

KIEV, May 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) will have to present irrefutable, "iron-clad" evidence concerning the attempted murder of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, or the world will not believe the story, former SBU deputy chief (2014-2015) Viktor Yagun informed the 112 Ukraine TV channel.

"The error was not to take into account the reaction of international community," Yagun stated. "There are some details that stump our international observers. <…>. Everyone is waiting to hear not so much the statements that were provided during yesterday’s press conference, but what will be said in court. The arguments need to be irrefutable and iron-clad, and if that doesn’t happen, it will be a complete failure."

The ex-deputy chief also pointed out the way the information was presented. "Many experts say that some statements by the Prosecutor General might have been unnecessary," he noted.

Kiev police reported on Tuesday evening about a fatal attack on Arkady Babchenko, who had left Russia in 2017, in which he was allegedly gunned down. However, Ukraine’s Security Service stated on Wednesday that it had thwarted an attempt on the life of Babchenko, which was allegedly plotted by Russia’s special services, by pulling off a sting operation where his murder was staged. During the press conference, the ‘murdered’ journalist was trotted out before the audience of reporters. Later, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko stated that the conclusions of the investigation are preliminary. "We have preliminary conclusions that the organizer is most likely in Russia," he said.