Reporters without Borders condemns staged journalist’s murder in Ukraine

PARIS, May 30. /TASS/. Reporteurs sans Frontieres [Reporters Without Borders, or RWB] international organization has condemned the Ukrainian security services’ simulation of a murder of the Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko in Kiev.

RSF expresses its deepest indignation after discovering the manipulation of the Ukrainian secret services, this new step of a war of information. It is always very dangerous for a government to play with the facts, especially using journalists for their fake stories. https://t.co/XwwbepYsjc — Christophe Deloire (@chrisdeloire) 30 May 2018

The Secretary General of the organization, Christophe Deloire, took to Twitter to express the RWB reaction to the events.

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir also regrets Ukraine’s decision to disseminate fake news about the murder of Russian journalist:

Relieved that Arkadiy #Babchenko is alive! I deplore the decision to spread false information on the life of a journalist. It is the duty of the state to provide correct information to the public. — OSCE media freedom (@OSCE_RFoM) 30 May 2018

Ukrainian security service SBU said earlier on Wednesday it had ostensibly held a special operation to prevent an assassination of the Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, currently living in a self-imposed exile in Kiev.

The chief of the SBU state security service, Vasily Gritsak, said at a specially convened news briefing the journalist was alive, safe and sound, after which Babchenko appeared in front of the reporters in person.

Kiev police and security officials said on Tuesday Babchenko had been assassinated.