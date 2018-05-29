Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syria and Abkhazia agree on establishment of diplomatic relations

World
May 29, 14:32 UTC+3

Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Nauru earlier recognized Abkhazia’s independence

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

SUKHUMI, May 29. /TASS/. Syria and Abkhazia have agreed on the mutual recognition and establishment of diplomatic relations, Abkhaz President Raul Hajimba said in a statement released on his official website on Tuesday.

"On May 29, 2018, the Republic of Abkhazia and the Syrian Arab Republic (SAR) agreed on the mutual recognition and establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries through embassies, which reflects their common strive to develop relations in all areas," the document says.

Read also

Syria, South Ossetia agree on mutual recognition

According to Hajimba, it was preceded by work of the Abkhaz Foreign Ministry, the republic’s embassy in Russia and other agencies. Abkhaz and Syrian government officials made reciprocal trips, and close contacts were established.

"A trilateral meeting of the ambassadors of the Republic of Abkhazia, the Syrian Arab Republic and the Republic of South Ossetia took place yesterday, on May 28, in the Russian Federation, at which the ambassadors coordinated the text and date for the press release and exchanged the relevant notes," the document says.

"We highly value this step made by the government of the Syrian Arab Republic and are confident that our relations will be developing in the spirit of mutual confidence and cooperation," Hajimba stated, affirming that "peace will soon set in on Syrian soil, and its people will embark on peaceful life."

Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Nauru earlier recognized Abkhazia’s independence.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: US to shut base for Syria bargain and Rusal’s bid to get sanctions relief
2
Russian hi-tech firm to showcase new noiseless sniper rifle
3
Kremlin: Obtaining Israeli citizenship is Abramovich’s right
4
Lavrov: Missile used to down MH17 was not launched from area mentioned by investigation
5
European Union not allowed to display independence for time being — Lavrov
6
Putin to take part in SCO summit in China's Qingdao
7
Trials of Russia’s advanced aerial refueling tanker scheduled for July
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT