Clashes underway in Douma between Syria’s National Guard and militants

World
April 16, 14:26 UTC+3

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported that the evacuation of militants from Douma had been completed on April 13

DAMASCUS, April 16. /TASS/. Clashes are underway between the government units of the National Guard and militants in the city of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, and there are casualties, a TASS correspondent relayed from the scene.

Clashes erupted in the Rahmani neighborhood. According to the locals, before the city changed hands, terrorists used a nearby building as a warehouse.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported that the evacuation of militants from Douma had been completed on April 13. More than 21,000 militants and members of their families were transported from the area.

OPCW experts were expected to get down to work in the city on Monday. They arrived in Damascus on Saturday to probe into an alleged chemical attack in Douma.

A number of non-governmental organizations, including the White Helmets, earlier alleged chemical weapons had been used in Douma on April 7. The Russian Foreign Ministry dismissed these reports as fake news. Moreover, the Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that the White Helmets are notorious for spreading falsified information.

On April 9, officers from the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria visited Douma but found no trace of chemical weapons there.

Syrian conflict
