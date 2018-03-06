Mona Lisa in Moscow? Pushkin Museum may host Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Moscow’s Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts is planning to send a request to allow the Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci to be displayed at its exposition, the museum’s director Marina Loshak told TASS on Tuesday.

Earlier French Culture Minister Francoise Nyssen told the Europe 1 radio station that the masterpiece by the world-renowned Italian Renaissance artist could leave the Louvre Museum in Paris and tour museums worldwide.

The director of the Moscow museum, which had already hosted the Mona Lisa in 1974 for two months, said: "We will request [the Mona Lisa] I believe this is stunning."

Following World War II, the Mona Lisa has almost been perpetually kept in the celebrated Louvre museum. Only in 1963, was the painting taken to the United States, and in 1974 to Japan and the Soviet Union.

In 2005, the masterpiece with the enigmatic smile moved to a separate room in the Louvre Museum.