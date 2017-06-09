Back to Main page
Pushkin Museum to put Titian, Tintoretto and Veronese on display in Moscow for first time

Society & Culture
June 09, 14:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The exhibit opens its doors on June 9 and runs through to August 20

MOSCOW, June 9. / TASS / The ‘Renaissance in Venice’ exhibit opens at the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts with works by Titian, Tintoretto, Veronese displayed together for the first time in Moscow, the exhibition co-curator and Chief Researcher of the Pushkin Museum Victoria Markova said on Friday. Some of the works presented have never left Italy before.

"On the heels of the Raphael exhibition, we set up this exhibition, and one is following the other." Rafael is one facet of the Renaissance: Tuscany, Rome, Central Italy. What was happening in Venice is another story, but the Renaissance was there as well, and therefore, the Venetians made a very significant contribution to that era," Markova explained.

According to the curator, the artists in this exhibition represent the golden age of Venetian fine art. "The Venetian school actually acquired its finished forms, its language precisely in Titian's work. Tintoretto was about 30 years younger than Titian, while Veronese was 40 years younger. Therefore, they already grew up with an understanding of Titan’s indisputable authority," she noted.

The exposition consists of 23 works - portraits and paintings on religious and mythological topics.

Among them Titan’s Salome, from the private collection of Rome’s Doria Pamphilj Gallery, as well as his Venus and Adonis.

Most of the works were provided by Italy’s largest museum collections and churches, which according to the director of the Pushkin Museum Marina Loshak is an "unprecedented" circumstance.

"Knowing Italy and the approach Italian museum directors have to their work, as well as the very careful attitude towards their art, this is an incredible gesture of friendship that cannot be overestimated," she stressed. The exhibit has been made possible with the assistance of the Italian Embassy in Moscow.

Several paintings on display belong to Russian collections. Tintoretto’s St. George with the Princess and the Portrait of Unknown done by his son Domenico have arrived from the Hermitage. Also on display for the first time after preservation work is the Pushkin Museum’s very own Veronese Resurrection of Christ.

The exhibit opens its doors on June 9 and runs through to August 20. Online ticket sales for the event's opening day have already been sold out.

