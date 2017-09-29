Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Remains of Romanian soldiers who died in Battle of Stalingrad reburied

Society & Culture
September 29, 14:24 UTC+3 VOLGOGRAD

About 2.2 million people from both sides died in the Battle of Stalingrad from July 1942 to February 1943

VOLGOGRAD, September 29. /TASS/. Remains of almost 350 Romanian soldiers and officers who died in the Battle of Stalingrad during World War II have been reburied on Friday at the Rossoshki Military Memorial Cemetery, a TASS journalist reported.

Romanian Ambassador to Russia Vasile Soare attended the reburial ceremony. He noted that search and identification of former Romanian military cemeteries in the Volgograd and Rostov Regions will continue.

World War II
