Remains of Romanian soldiers who died in Battle of Stalingrad reburied

VOLGOGRAD, September 29. /TASS/. Remains of almost 350 Romanian soldiers and officers who died in the Battle of Stalingrad during World War II have been reburied on Friday at the Rossoshki Military Memorial Cemetery, a TASS journalist reported.

Romanian Ambassador to Russia Vasile Soare attended the reburial ceremony. He noted that search and identification of former Romanian military cemeteries in the Volgograd and Rostov Regions will continue.

"In 2018, the second Romanian cemetery will open in the city of Apsheronsk, Krasnodar Region, and a monument to Romanian soldiers who died in Russia in World War I will be erected in Moscow’s Sokol memorial park complex. I assure you that almost 2,000 military cemeteries and monuments mounted in Romania in memory of Russian, Soviet, German, Austrian and Hungarian soldiers, as well as soldiers from other countries, are [being kept] in a proper condition," the envoy said.

The first cemetery in Russia for Romanian soldiers and officers who died in the Battle of Stalingrad opened in the Volgograd Region two years ago. Before that time, remains of Romanian soldiers found by search groups in areas where battles had taken place were reburied in the German part of the military memorial complex.

The Rossoshki Military Memorial Cemetery near the village of Rossoshki, Gorodishchensky District, Volgograd Region, is 35 km west of Volgograd. It is divided into Russian and German parts. More than 50,000 killed Wehrmacht soldiers and soldiers from countries that fought on Germany’s side are buried in the German part, and almost 20,000 Red Army soldiers killed in the Battle of Stalingrad are buried in the Russian part.

Last year, thanks to Russian and German public organizations, the "Peace Chapel" sculptural composition was revealed in the memorial as a symbol of reconciliation between the nations.

About 2.2 million people from both sides died in the Battle of Stalingrad from July 1942 to February 1943, which was the largest land battle in history.