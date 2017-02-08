Lavrov says experience of alliance gained during WWII helpful in war on terror

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The experience the allied countries gained during World War II could be highly helpful in the war on terror, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said addressing the launch of the 26th volume of the foreign ministry’s Soviet Documents on Foreign Policy series, referring to 1943.

"The launch ceremony is taking place ahead of the Russian Diplomat’s Day, which has a symbolic meaning," the minister said. "This would make a perfect gift. The series are very important as these documents prove the diversity of our country’s foreign policy."

"The year 1943 marked a change in the course of the Great Patriotic War and World War II in general. That year, the battle of Stalingrad was won, the siege of Leningrad was broken, the fascist troops faced an overwhelming defeat in the battle of Kursk. All of this had a deep impact on the military and political situation," the Russian top diplomat noted.

"Although the anti-Hitler coalition members all had their own interests, they succeeded in leaving tensions and disagreements behind and pooling their efforts in order to defeat the inhuman ideology of fascism," Lavrov said. "Today, when the world community is facing the threats of terrorism and extremism, the experience that the allied countries gained during World War II could help us achieve our common goals."

The new volume of the Soviet Documents on Foreign Policy series contains documents reflecting the radical turn in the course of the World War II. They tell about the Soviet diplomats’ activities aimed at strengthening the anti-Hitler coalition and boosting cooperation with the allied countries. The volume also includes correspondence between heads of state and foreign ministers as well as some secret messages declassified for the first time.