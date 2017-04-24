WWII Berlin offensive operation staged in Moscow

WWII Berlin offensive operation staged in MoscowSociety & Culture April 24, 12:37
More than a hundred stunt men, trophy German armored vehicles and restored Soviet tanks of World War II times took part in military-historical reconstruction of the Berlin offensive operation of Red army in Moscow's “Patriot” park. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, during the reconstruction the participants used two T34-85 tanks, two IS-2 tanks, two self-propelled artillery units, four BM-13 "Katyusha" launchers - from the Soviet side, four PzKpfw IV tanks, two PzKpfw III tanks, a PzKpfw VI tank, a Sturmgesch·tz self-propelled gun, armored vehicles on the side of the Wehrmacht and two Messershmitt Bf-109 E. The audience saw performed tank fights, aviation duels, as well as infantry clashes.