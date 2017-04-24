Back to Main page
WWII Berlin offensive operation staged in Moscow

Society & Culture
April 24, 12:37 UTC+3
The audience saw performed tank fights, aviation duels, as well as infantry clashes
- APRIL 23, 2017: A participant dressed as a Soviet soldier ahead of a historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
- APRIL 23, 2017: A participant dressed as a Soviet soldier ahead of a historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
A participant dressed as a Soviet soldier ahead of a historical reconstruction of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in Moscow region
© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
MOSCOW REGION, RUSSIA - APRIL 23, 2017: Participants in a historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
MOSCOW REGION, RUSSIA - APRIL 23, 2017: Participants in a historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
SIA - APRIL 23, 2017: A historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
SIA - APRIL 23, 2017: A historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
- APRIL 23, 2017: A historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
- APRIL 23, 2017: A historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
- APRIL 23, 2017: A tank on fire during a historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
- APRIL 23, 2017: A tank on fire during a historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
SSIA - APRIL 23, 2017: Aircrafts in a historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
SSIA - APRIL 23, 2017: Aircrafts in a historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
MOSCOW REGION, RUSSIA - APRIL 23, 2017: Participants dressed as Wehrmacht soldiers during a historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
MOSCOW REGION, RUSSIA - APRIL 23, 2017: Participants dressed as Wehrmacht soldiers during a historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
Participants dressed as Wehrmacht soldiers
© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
- APRIL 23, 2017: A participant dressed as Wehrmacht soldier during a historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
- APRIL 23, 2017: A participant dressed as Wehrmacht soldier during a historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
N, RUSSIA - APRIL 23, 2017: Participants dressed as Soviet soldiers during a historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
N, RUSSIA - APRIL 23, 2017: Participants dressed as Soviet soldiers during a historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
- APRIL 23, 2017: Participants dressed as Wehrmacht soldiers during a historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
- APRIL 23, 2017: Participants dressed as Wehrmacht soldiers during a historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
A historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
A historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
APRIL 23, 2017: A historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
APRIL 23, 2017: A historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
L 23, 2017: A historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
L 23, 2017: A historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
A - APRIL 23, 2017: Participants in a historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
A - APRIL 23, 2017: Participants in a historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
APRIL 23, 2017: A historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
APRIL 23, 2017: A historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka.
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Participants storm a Reichstag building copy in a historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka, Moscow region
Participants storm a Reichstag building copy in a historical re-enactment of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka, Moscow region
Participants storm a Reichstag building copy
© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
More than a hundred stunt men, trophy German armored vehicles and restored Soviet tanks of World War II times took part in military-historical reconstruction of the Berlin offensive operation of Red army in Moscow's “Patriot” park. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, during the reconstruction the participants used two T34-85 tanks, two IS-2 tanks, two self-propelled artillery units, four BM-13 "Katyusha" launchers - from the Soviet side, four PzKpfw IV tanks, two PzKpfw III tanks, a PzKpfw VI tank, a Sturmgesch·tz self-propelled gun, armored vehicles on the side of the Wehrmacht and two Messershmitt Bf-109 E. The audience saw performed tank fights, aviation duels, as well as infantry clashes. 

