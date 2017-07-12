Back to Main page
WWII-era weapons and military vehicles found in Moscow industrial zone

Society & Culture
July 12, 13:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Police officers have uncovered three cannons dating back the Soviet Union’s Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany, an airborne assault vehicle and artillery shells with a fuse

© Russian Emergency Situations Ministry/TASS

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Police officers have uncovered three cannons dating back the Soviet Union’s Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany, an airborne assault vehicle and artillery shells with a fuse in the industrial area in New Moscow, a source in the law enforcement agencies informed TASS.

Read also

Undetonated bomb from WWII unearthed in Moscow metro

"Police officers found and removed three cannons dating back to the Great Patriotic War, an airborne assault vehicle, a military amphibious vehicle, the armored personnel carrier’s hull, the fuselage of a Mil Mi-2 helicopter, two artillery shells with fuses and a wartime mortar bomb in the settlement of Marushkinskoye on the premises of an industrial area, which is leased by a company that supplies automotive spare parts and offers auto repair services, " the source said.

"Police are working to establish the origin of these weapons and obtain documents, which give the above-mentioned company the right to carry out such restoration services and these functions," he noted.

According to the source, the confiscated ammunition was removed for subsequent destruction.

Read also

4,000-year old stone axes unearthed in downtown Moscow

Archaeologists unearth record number of artifacts around Moscow

Russian archeologists dig up 300-year-old treasure trove

Medieval spy room dug up in downtown Moscow may open to the public

‘Secret spy room’ uncovered in Moscow during renovation work

