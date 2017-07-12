WWII-era weapons and military vehicles found in Moscow industrial zone

Prosecutor pursuing 17 years-to-life for Nemtsov’s convicted murderersRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 12, 14:50
MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Police officers have uncovered three cannons dating back the Soviet Union’s Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany, an airborne assault vehicle and artillery shells with a fuse in the industrial area in New Moscow, a source in the law enforcement agencies informed TASS.
"Police officers found and removed three cannons dating back to the Great Patriotic War, an airborne assault vehicle, a military amphibious vehicle, the armored personnel carrier’s hull, the fuselage of a Mil Mi-2 helicopter, two artillery shells with fuses and a wartime mortar bomb in the settlement of Marushkinskoye on the premises of an industrial area, which is leased by a company that supplies automotive spare parts and offers auto repair services, " the source said.
"Police are working to establish the origin of these weapons and obtain documents, which give the above-mentioned company the right to carry out such restoration services and these functions," he noted.
According to the source, the confiscated ammunition was removed for subsequent destruction.