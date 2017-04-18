Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Medieval spy room dug up in downtown Moscow may open to the public

Society & Culture
April 18, 18:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Moscow archaeologists have discovered a secret chamber used for snooping on enemies in the 16th century
Share
1 pages in this article
© Andrei Lubimov/Moskva news agency

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Moscow’s municipal authorities have not ruled out that an ancient secret chamber used for eavesdropping on enemies that had been recently unearthed in downtown Moscow may open up to the public, head of the Moscow’s Cultural Heritage Department, Alexey Yemelyanov, stated at a news conference on Tuesday.

Read also
An archaeologist seen during excavations in the downtown Moscow
‘Secret spy room’ uncovered in Moscow during renovation work

"<...> As for suggestions from some public activists and specialists in Moscow studies, it would be perhaps interesting to open this secret chamber up to visitors. I think we will look into this matter," Yemelyanov remarked.

He was commenting on a recent suggestion to open the chamber to the public from Konstantin Mikhailov, Coordinator of Arkhnadzor, an independent historic preservation society that seeks to protect Moscow’s historical monuments.

As it was reported earlier, Moscow archaeologists discovered a secret chamber used for snooping on enemies in the 16th century during archaeological excavation work in Moscow’s downtown Lubyanka district.

"Archaeologists found a small vaulted chamber in a trench dug near the Church of St. John the Divine [some 700 meters away from the Kremlin]," the capital’s chief archeologist, Leonid Kondrashev, was quoted as saying.

Read also
Ancient Greek artifact unearthed at Crimean bridge construction site

He said this chamber had helped Moscow’s defenders to spy on adversaries on the other side of the city’s wall.

In all, more than 150 artifacts dating back to the 16th-19th centuries were unearthed during the city’s renovation works. Among them are coins, ceramics, utensils, bullets, buttons, an arrow and a cannon ball.

Moscow’s central streets began getting a ‘facelift’ last year. This spring and summer, 87 downtown streets are slated for gentrification.

Read also
Archaeologists unearth record number of artifacts around Moscow

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
More than 1,000 ancient Egyptian artifacts and coffins found in tomb near Luxor
10
Polina Popova crowned Miss Russia-2017
15
This week in photos: space comes down to Earth and world gears up for Easter
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow air defense troops on alert in combat readiness check
2
Citizens of 18 countries can visit Russia’s Far East without visas
3
Beijing calls to boost space and energy cooperation with Moscow
4
IMF improves economic growth outlook for Russia
5
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
6
Russia to develop anti-drone shrapnel ammunition
7
Munitions tests for 5th generation fighter jets underway in Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама