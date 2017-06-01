4,000-year old stone axes unearthed in downtown Moscow

Workers seen at the construction site of Zaryadie Park © Artyom Korotayev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Stone axes from as far back as the Bronze Age have been discovered during the construction of Zaryadie Park in downtown Moscow, the capital’s city hall said in a statement on Thursday.

"Both axes are made of stone dating back to the turn of the 2nd and 3rd centuries BC," the city hall statement read, adding that the artifacts had been found in the 16th and 17th century soil layers.

"They could have been used as amulets," the statement said.

The axes belonged to an ancient tribe that lived in the European part of Russia during the Bronze Age.