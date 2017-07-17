Back to Main page
Stalingrad: Remembering the bloodiest battle of World War II

Society & Culture
July 17, 12:15 UTC+3

Historic battle of Stalingrad fought between July 17, 1942 and February 2, 1943 heralded total defeat of Nazi troops and full victory over Nazism

Share
Soldiers during street fighting at Stalingrad
Soldiers during street fighting at Stalingrad
Soldiers during street fighting at Stalingrad
© Fotokhronika TASS
Air strike on Stalingrad by Nazi German forces
Air strike on Stalingrad by Nazi German forces
Air strike on Stalingrad by Nazi German forces
© Fotokhronika TASS/Stepan Kurunin
People leaving destroyed city, 1942
People leaving destroyed city, 1942
People leaving destroyed city, 1942
© Fotokhronika TASS/Emmanuil Yevzerikhin
Soviet soldier during shelling in Stalingrad, 1942
Soviet soldier during shelling in Stalingrad, 1942
Soviet soldier during shelling in Stalingrad, 1942
© Fotokhronika TASS/Georgy Zelma
Arial view of the ruined city
Arial view of the ruined city
Arial view of the ruined city
© Fotokhronika TASS
Symphony orchestra musician in Stalingrad, 1942
Symphony orchestra musician in Stalingrad, 1942
Symphony orchestra musician in Stalingrad, 1942
© Fotokhronika TASS/Emmanuil Yevzerikhin
Centre of Stalingrad damaged after attack of Nazi troops, 1943
Centre of Stalingrad damaged after attack of Nazi troops, 1943
Centre of Stalingrad damaged after attack of Nazi troops, 1943
© Fotokhronika TASS
Fountain at the railway station square damaged after attack of German air force
Fountain at the railway station square damaged after attack of German air force
Fountain at the railway station square damaged after attack of German air force
© Fotokhronika TASS/Emmanuil Yevzerikhin
German soldiers on their way to captivity
German soldiers on their way to captivity
German soldiers on their way to captivity
© Fotokhronika TASS
The Red Army soldiers demonstrating German ersatz boots at one of the liberated districts of Stalingrad
The Red Army soldiers demonstrating German ersatz boots at one of the liberated districts of Stalingrad
The Red Army soldiers demonstrating German ersatz boots at one of the liberated districts of Stalingrad
© Fotokhronika TASS/Emmanuil Yevzerikhin
German fighter aircraft Me-109 shooted down in the centre of the riuned city
German fighter aircraft Me-109 shooted down in the centre of the riuned city
German fighter aircraft Me-109 shooted down in the centre of the riuned city
© Fotokhronika TASS/Nikolai Surovtsev
German Field Marshal Friedrich Paulus (front) and members of his staff moving towards the headquarters of the Soviet Army
German Field Marshal Friedrich Paulus (front) and members of his staff moving towards the headquarters of the Soviet Army
German Field Marshal Friedrich Paulus (front) and members of his staff moving towards the headquarters of the Soviet Army
© Fotokhronika TASS/Georgy Lipskerov
Soviet soldier waving Soviet Banner of Victory over the central square in Stalingrad
Soviet soldier waving Soviet Banner of Victory over the central square in Stalingrad
Soviet soldier waving Soviet Banner of Victory over the central square in Stalingrad
© Fotokhronika TASS/Georgy Zelma
On July 17, 1942, the battle of Stalingrad began. Marked by fierce close quarters combat and direct assaults on civilians by air raids, it is often regarded as one of the largest and bloodiest battles in the history of warfare. It heralded total defeat of Nazi troops and full victory over Nazism, after which German forces never regained the initiative in the World War II. TASS remembers the Battle of Stalingrad in this photo gallery. 

Read also

70th anniversary of Victory Day: how Russian cities changed since the Great Patriotic War

