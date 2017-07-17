Stalingrad: Remembering the bloodiest battle of World War II

EU imposes sanctions against 16 persons involved in use of chemical weapons in SyriaWorld July 17, 13:34
Jehovah's Witnesses lawyer asks Russian Supreme Court to question religious expertSociety & Culture July 17, 13:28
Kremlin stresses Chechen leader’s harsh statements taken out of contextRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 17, 13:24
Kremlin says Russian special services checking info on IS leader’s liquidationRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 17, 13:15
Russia’s weapons, military equipment exports tops $2 bln in first half of 2017Military & Defense July 17, 13:13
TASS first deputy director general awarded Italy’s senior knighthood orderSociety & Culture July 17, 13:08
Press review: US agents bully Russian to lie about DNC hack and Serbia eyes East or WestPress Review July 17, 13:00
Russia’s Baltika brewery to start exports to Democratic Republic of CongoBusiness & Economy July 17, 12:56
Russia launches work to design new outfit for spacewalksScience & Space July 17, 12:46
On July 17, 1942, the battle of Stalingrad began. Marked by fierce close quarters combat and direct assaults on civilians by air raids, it is often regarded as one of the largest and bloodiest battles in the history of warfare. It heralded total defeat of Nazi troops and full victory over Nazism, after which German forces never regained the initiative in the World War II. TASS remembers the Battle of Stalingrad in this photo gallery.