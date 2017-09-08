Over 1,600 civilians return to their homes in Aleppo province

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. More than 1,600 civilians have returned to their homes in the Syrian town of Maskanah, Aleppo province, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria said in a statement.

"As many as 348 families, comprising 1,620 people, have returned from a refugee camp to their homes in the town of Maskanah and its suburbs," the statement reads.

The Russian Center for Reconciliation added that it continued to cooperate with local national reconciliation committees in assisting schools in preparations for the new school year.

"Together with provincial administrations, we have carried humanitarian missions in the city of Aleppo and the Al-Mahrous settlement. As many as 435 first-graders received school backpacks and stationary items," a spokesman for the Center said.