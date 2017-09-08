Back to Main page
Russian defense chief urges Red Cross to beef up humanitarian aid to Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 08, 16:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The ministry called the Red Cross to take an active part in reconstructing damaged houses, schools, hospitals and infrastructure facilities

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Sergey Shoigu, Russia’s Minister of Defense, in his letter addressed to Peter Maurer, Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, urged the organization to increase its humanitarian assistance to Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Alexander Kshimovsky, chief of Main Directorate of International Military Cooperation of the Russian Defense Ministry, conveyed the message today to Dominic Shtilhart, director of the ICRC’s Development Operations Office.

Russian defense minister calls on international organizations to send aid to Syria

"Shoigu urged the ICRC to expand humanitarian aid immediately, to take an active part in reconstructing damaged houses, schools, hospitals, infrastructure facilities, and to make every effort to provide the people of Syria with all possible support", the Defense Ministry stated.

"The document says that the creation of de-escalation zones has significantly improved the situation in the country, national reconciliation committees have started functioning and have already created conditions for establishing a return to a peaceful existence," the ministry noted.

The letter also says that the terrorists destroyed thousands of residential buildings, schools, medical facilities, factories, and vital infrastructure.

According to the minister, urgent measures to provide humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people "will effectively contribute to an immediate restoration of civilian life in the country, alleviating the suffering of its citizens and laying the groundwork so that hundreds of thousands Syrian refugees can return to their homes."

Syrian conflict
