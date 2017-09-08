Syria on the verge of ushering in post-IS era — French top diplomat

Syria on the verge of ushering in post-IS era — French top diplomatWorld September 08, 16:04
MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Syria is steadily approaching the point where a political transition is right on the horizon, French Foreign Minister Jean Yves le Drian said after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Friday.
"One can say that we are approaching a period, a stage where it is possible to contemplate life after the Islamic State (terrorist group outlawed in Russia)," he said. "Now it is necessary to make all those principles and conditions we have discussed particularly with Minister Lavrov, a reality, " Le Drian said.
According to the French top diplomat, to ensure the success of the transition process, "conditions should be set forth, which will be discussed at the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly."
Le Drian also said that Paris did not consider overthrowing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as the main goal of the political process that would begin in the country once the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) had been defeated.
"There should be no preconditions for launching a political transition process whatsoever, not even Assad’s resignation," Le Drian stressed. "France has already said that overthrowing Assad is not the goal of a political settlement because Syria's reconciliation is a complicated process that is not confined to just that," he added.