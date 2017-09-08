Terrorists in Syria should be eliminated, no one should escape — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Moscow shares Paris’ concern that terrorists may flee from Syria to other countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday.

"We share France’s concern over the possibility that terrorists may flee from Syria to Europe, Asia of Russia, and start creating new threats," he said. "Terrorists should be eliminated, not one of them should escape," the Russian top diplomat added.